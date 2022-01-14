Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $49.65 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -91.95%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $14,285,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 259,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

