Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE:APO opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,828 shares of company stock valued at $40,769,178 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

