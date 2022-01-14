Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.84. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

