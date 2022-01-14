Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

