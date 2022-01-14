AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.06.

NYSE:APP opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,205,026 shares of company stock worth $752,660,657 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppLovin (APP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.