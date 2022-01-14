ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €45.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

