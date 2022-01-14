ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €45.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

