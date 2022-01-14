ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.66

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 1202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

