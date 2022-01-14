ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.66

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 1202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.
The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Featured Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.