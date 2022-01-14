Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

ACGL stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

