Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $93.59

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.59, but opened at $98.15. Arch Resources shares last traded at $98.42, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ARCH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

