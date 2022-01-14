Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $52.29.

ARCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 5,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,875. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

