Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $822.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

