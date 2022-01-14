Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.88.

RCUS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.62. 4,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,663. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

