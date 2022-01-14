Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 46,721 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ARES opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group.

