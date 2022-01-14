ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 6,763 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after acquiring an additional 497,729 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.73. 799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

