ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,630,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $892,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,940 shares of company stock valued at $230,432,836 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $329.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257,312. The company has a market capitalization of $916.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

