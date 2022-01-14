ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.31. 11,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,563. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

