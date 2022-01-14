ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 9,292 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,992,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. 59,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,972. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

