ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

PBCT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 97,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,768. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

