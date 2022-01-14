ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 824,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.18. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

