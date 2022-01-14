ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.63. 44,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,758. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

