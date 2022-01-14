Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARBK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

