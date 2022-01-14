Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.57.
ATZ traded up C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 116,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,547. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 65.98.
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,390. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.