Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.57.

ATZ traded up C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 116,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,547. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 65.98.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,390. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

