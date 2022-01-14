Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.11 ($8.08).

Shares of AT1 traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €5.60 ($6.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.11.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

