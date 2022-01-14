Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARTL opened at $0.43 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Artelo Biosciences worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARTL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

