Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading 7.9% Higher

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) shares traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 51,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 15,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price target on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$22.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.