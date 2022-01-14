ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock traded up $12.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $423.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. ASM International has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.37 and its 200 day moving average is $403.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $510.38 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

