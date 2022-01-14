ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €780.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €780.00 ($886.36) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €741.75 ($842.90).

