Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NASDAQ IONM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64. Assure has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assure will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

