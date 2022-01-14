Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “
Shares of NASDAQ IONM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64. Assure has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Assure
Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.
