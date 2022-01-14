Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $19.34 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

