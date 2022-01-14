Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.56

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 3815952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

