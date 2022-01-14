Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Astronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Astronics has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.