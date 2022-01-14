Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.19

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

