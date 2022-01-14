Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.19

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.
In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
