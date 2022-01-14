Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $530.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $508.00.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. 81,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,537. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.