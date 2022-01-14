Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given New €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Atos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Shares of AEXAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Atos has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

