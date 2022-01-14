ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.81) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of ATTRAQT Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get ATTRAQT Group alerts:

Shares of ATTRAQT Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 30 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,167. ATTRAQT Group has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 49 ($0.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.95. The stock has a market cap of £60.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ATTRAQT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATTRAQT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.