Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, a growth of 854.3% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NYSE:ASZ remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,413. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.