Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.08. The stock had a trading volume of 349,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.