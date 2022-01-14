Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Up 5.9%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86. 2,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Avid Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.