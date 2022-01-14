Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

