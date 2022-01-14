Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 415 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

