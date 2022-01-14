Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 527 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,216,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $63.19 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

