Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $192,549,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 41.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 43.84. Lucid Group Inc has a 12 month low of 16.10 and a 12 month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

