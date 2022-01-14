Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $13.20. Azul shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 39,722 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azul by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

