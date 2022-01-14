B. Riley Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $130.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after buying an additional 436,800 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

