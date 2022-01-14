B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. First Busey has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in First Busey by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in First Busey by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

