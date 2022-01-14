Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €142.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €142.00 ($161.36) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €120.50 ($136.93) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €122.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

