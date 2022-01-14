Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bakkt’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bakkt stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bakkt at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

