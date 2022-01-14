Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price was down 6.1% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bakkt traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 36,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,463,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bakkt stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Bakkt at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

