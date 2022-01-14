Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at Truist Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bally’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.22.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

