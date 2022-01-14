Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bancorp by 1,354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

